Deerfield Man Sentenced for Stealing From Charity He Ran

CHICAGO – A Lake County man who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $831,000 from a charity he ran for kids with disabilities, is on his way to prison. Stuart Nitzkin had pleaded guilty earlier this year to wire fraud for embezzling the money over about five years beginning in 2011 while he worked as the executive director of American Friends of the Israel Sports Center for the Disabled. Prosecutors say he spent the money on golf outings, luxury vacations, tickets to NBA games, and more. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis told the 45-year-old Deerfield man that he had been motivated by “simple greed,” and sentenced him to 3 and a half years in prison.
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-18-21)