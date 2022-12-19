Death of Lake County Jail Inmate Under Investigation

(Waukegan, IL) The death of a Lake County Jail inmate is being looked into. The 24-year-old woman, who is said to be from Texas, was discovered unresponsive in her cell Friday afternoon. The woman was alone at the time, and Correctional officers saw her alive no more than a half hour before her death. The inmate, a 24-year-old woman, was said to be behind bars for allegedly causing severe injuries to a child in Winthrop Harbor over the summer. Officials say she had been found unfit to stand trial, and was awaiting a transfer to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility for treatment. No foul play is suspected, but an investigation is ongoing. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-19-22)