Deadliest Day for COVID-19 in Illinois, Lake County Death Hold at Seven
Coronavirus Update Wednesday
Vander Tuuk 4-2-20
(Chicago, IL) Wednesday was Illinois’ deadliest day of the Coronavirus outbreak. During his daily briefing, Governor JB Pritzker announced 42 new deaths, pushing Illinois over 100 fatalities at 141. The Governor also announced 986 new positive cases, driving that total to 6,980. Health officials in Lake County say positive tests have bumped up to 477 with 7 deaths. Negative tests in the state now total 33,404.
Zion Armed Robbery, Car Jacking
Vander Tuuk 4-2-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating an armed robbery and car jacking. Authorities say the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the 26-hundred block of Sheridan Road. A 24-year-old male was said to be getting into his car when he was approached by five black males. As the victim tried to close the door, one of the suspects grabbed it, then pointed a gun, demanding the keys. The man complied and got out of the car. His phone was then stolen and the suspects fled in the vehicle. The victim was unhurt. No arrests have been announced at this point, and police have not said whether they believe this robbery was related to one Tuesday morning at a Zion McDonald’s.
Deer Park Man Charged in 2018 Barrington Hills Hit and Run
Vander Tuuk 4-2-20
(Deer Park, IL) A Deer Park man is facing charges stemming from a fatal hit and run that took place nearly two years ago. Tommy Walker III is accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle in May of 2018, then striking and killing a 28-year-old bicyclist in Barrington Hills. An investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team connected Walker to incident, and eventually led to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. The 42-year-old will face the charges in Cook County. His bond amount is unknown.
Emergency Alert Medical Help Call
Vander Tuuk 4-2-20
(Chicago, IL) The state of Illinois has made a call for all the medical help they can get during the Coronavirus outbreak. The state sent out an emergency alert on Tuesday asking for licensed healthcare workers to join the fight against the growing disease. The site Illinoishelps.net details how healthcare workers can join the Emergency System for Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals. That would allow medical volunteers to be on call, should they be needed. Those who sign up will have their credentials checked and verified before being added to the statewide registry.