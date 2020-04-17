Deadliest Day for Covid-19 in Illinois, Lake County Cases and Death Drop From Thursday
Coronavirus Thursday Update, Cases Down, Deaths Up
Vander Tuuk 4-17-20
(Chicago, IL) While confirmed cases of Covid-19 fell in Illinois, Thursday was the deadliest day of the outbreak. Governor JB Pritzker announced 1,140 new confirmed Coronavirus cases on Thursday, a drop of nearly 200 from Wednesday’s numbers. But new deaths hit a record of 125. Statewide, there are now 25,733 cases of the disease, and 1,072 fatalities. Lake County saw only 55 new cases on Thursday with 4 new deaths, both down from Wednesday. The totals now stand at 1,776 and 69 respectively. Negative tests now stand at just under 97-thousand.
7 Midwest States to Partner on Reopening the Economy
Associated Press 4-17-20
LANSING, Mich. (AP) Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies, after similar pacts were made earlier this week in the Northeast and on the West Coast. Thursday’s announcement covers Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Indiana and Kentucky. The governors say they will work with experts and take a “fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening the economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.” Wisconsin on Thursday extended stay at home orders until May 26…Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says no decision has yet been made on whether or not to extend his similar order.
Pritzker Fights COVID-19 From Chicago, and Downstate Notices
Associated Press 4-17-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has spent countless hours plotting and planning strategy in the state’s race against the coronavirus pandemic. Those who live in central and southern Illinois have noticed he’s done it almost exclusively from Chicago. Chicago and Cook County account for 70% of Illinois’ more-than 24,500 infections. But many south of I-80 have complained that Pritzker has neglected the rest of the state even as it shares in the economic pain and social disruption from measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Thursday marked the Governor’s 40th daily televised update, and the 29th straight from his downtown Chicago office.
Wrong Way Driver Leaves Two Dead in Wauconda
Vander Tuuk 4-17-20
(Wauconda, IL) A two vehicle crash in Wauconda left a pair of people dead. The crash took place just before 2:30 on Thursday morning along Route 12 near Route 176. Police say it appears a minivan was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 12, when it crashed head-on with a delivery truck. The driver of the truck, a 23-year-old male, was transported to Advocate Condell in Libertyville for treatment. The two occupants of the minivan, a 25 and 24-year-old male were both pronounced dead at the scene. No identities have been released, and the incident remains under investigation.
Woman Serving Prison For Deerfield Murder Wants Out for Covid-19 Fears
Vander Tuuk 4-17-20
(Waukegan, IL) A woman serving a life sentence for a Lake County murder, is looking to be released from prison. Marni Yang claims she should be released on an emergency petition due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Her lawyer claims she is more susceptible to Covid-19 because of her compromised immune system, as well as asthma and diabetes. That attorney is asking Governor JB Pritzker to immediately commute the 52-year-old’s sentence and release her. Yang was convicted of killing Rhoni Reuter and her unborn child in Deerfield back in 2007. She has since claimed her innocence, and is in the process of seeking a new trial.
Missing Waukegan Man Found Dead in Lake Michigan
Vander Tuuk 4-17-20
(Waukegan, IL) A missing Waukegan man has been found dead. Mario Montano was reported missing in early March. The 22-year-old’s vehicle was found a short time later…the keys for the vehicle and the man’s cellphone were still inside it. Searches using a thermal drone, police K9 and off road vehicle turned up no sign of Montano. On Sunday morning a body washed ashore near the Waukegan Municipal Beach…and a later autopsy determined it to be the missing man. The Lake County Coroner’s office said the cause of death was drowning, and classified the case as a suicide.
Off Duty Firefighter Dies in Accident in Fox Lake
Vander Tuuk 4-17-20
(Fox Lake, IL) An off duty Lincolnshire-Riverwoods firefighter is dead after an accident at a Fox Lake marina. Police say Mark Amore was killed on Thursday when the Bobcat he was working in, went over the seawall at the Ben Watts Marina, and trapped him inside. The 46-year-old McHenry man was rescued from the machine, but later pronounced dead at the hospital. Fox Lake Police and OSHA are said to be looking into the incident.