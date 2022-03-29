Day 4 of Deliberations Expected Tuesday in Volo Double Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) It’s day four of jury deliberations for the suspect in a double shooting in Volo. Lynell Glover of Round Lake Beach is facing first degree murder charges for shooting killing 17-year-old Anthony Awad, and injuring his identical twin brother Jonathan back in January of 2021. Glover said he had found the teens in his car, which had been stolen. He and his team have claimed self-defense in the case, while prosecutors say Glover’s actions were akin to vigilante justice. If convicted, the 37-year-old could get up to 60-years in prison.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-29-22)