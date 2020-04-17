Dash and Dine…at Home with Quonset!!
While the nation fights Covid-19 there are many ways to help our advertisers and local businesses. On deck tonight, one of my favorite pizza places, Quonset! We want to help local eateries like Quonset get the word out that they are OPEN FOR BUSINESS for delivery and carry-out! They are taking all the precautions necessary to ensure you can still enjoy their famous vintage pizza that they even get orders for to ship across the country. Let’s help businesses stay in business so we can continue to enjoy them on the other side of this.
ALSO, side note, it’s Grand & McAree. I know my roads. Time for pizza & a beer!
For delivery or carry-out call: 847-623-7115
Check out the menu here.
If you choose to get delivery or carryout food, be sure to observe THESE safety guidelines from the CDC.