Dash and Dine….at Home with Bluegrass
We have two birthdays in the house this week, my oldest and my husband. I promised the hubby we’d do Bluegrass in Highland Park to celebrate. Luckily they are still open for business & we were able to enjoy their smoked meats, at home! While the nation continues the fight against Covid-19 we want to help local businesses such as Bluegrass stay afloat. They are taking all the precautions necessary for contactless pickup and you could use a break from cooking, I know I needed it. Let’s help businesses stay in business so we can continue to enjoy them on the other side of this. I am in heaven. SERIOUSLY!! Some of the best food you’ll ever have, I guarantee that.
For delivery or carry-out call: 847-831-0595
Check out the menu here.
If you choose to get delivery or carryout food, be sure to observe THESE safety guidelines from the CDC.