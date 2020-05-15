Dash and Dine…at Home with Beelow’s
I am so thrilled that I got to enjoy food from Beelow’s Steakhouse in Lake Zurich today! They have been opened since day 1 of Lock Down and are doing some pretty amazing things for their staff during these times. It’s businesses like this that you want to support! If you have never experienced Beelow’s before the Pandemic you’re going to want to make sure you do after, or during! They operate contactless curbside pick-up 7 days a week for lunch and diner. Their full menu, which features locally raised cuts of beef and pork. Let’s help businesses stay in business so we can continue to enjoy them on the other side of this.
For Delivery Or Carry-Out Call: 847-540-0600
Check out the menu here.
If you choose to get delivery or carryout food, be sure to observe THESE safety guidelines from the CDC.