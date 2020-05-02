Dash and Dine….at Home or Tailgate at Iguana Wana
No plans for Cinco de Mayo? Iguana Wana Mexican and Tequila bar has them for you. They’re open for curb side pick up and are offering 15% off. Their full menu is available, all their meats are organic and cooked fresh everyday. Their chips are also made daily on site, enjoy them with guacamole that is to die for. Thirsty? You can order their Iguana Rita’s by the HALF GALLON for just $49.95, good for up to 10 days. Or you can get a single marg to go (I did Mango Caliente). YUM!!
I mentioned tailgating, they have over 150 parking spots and will set you up with a table cloth to eat it while it’s hot right there while practicing social distancing of course. For all of your delicious Mexican food needs, especially for Cinco de Mayo, get to Iguana Wana right off of Highway 50 in Pleasant Prairie. Lets help businesses stay in business so we can continue to enjoy them on the other side of this.
For curb side pick up call: 262-694-5400
Check out the menu here.
If you choose to get delivery or carryout food, be sure to observe THESE safety guidelines from the CDC.