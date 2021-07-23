Daily Covid Cases Up, But Other Metrics, Including Deaths, Remain Low

(Chicago, IL) Daily Coronavirus cases on Thursday hit nearly 2-thousand in Illinois for the first time since May, but cases don’t tell the whole story. Illinois Department of Public Health data shows that despite the recent rise in cases, due in part to the more contagious Delta-variant, deaths remain relatively low when compared to other bumps during the pandemic. In Lake County, just one Covid-19 related death has been recorded in the last 7 days. Hospitalizations have also increased statewide, but at a much lower rate than past increases…and currently sit just above the 600 mark. In the Lake and McHenry County area, Covid-linked hospitalizations have risen by 7 beds over the last 8 days, but admissions have been stable or decreasing in 3 of the last 6.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-23-21)