Critics Choice Awards 2022: ’Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ win big
It was a celebration of the best in film and television Sunday night at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.
The ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, was hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, who took over the reigns from Taye Diggs who hosted to show for the previous four years.
This year’s ceremony was a little less star-studded due to several celebrities testing positive for Covid-19. Among those were Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michelle Pfeiffer.
Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the film categories, taking home five awards for the night including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan‘s role. In the television categories, Better Call Saul came out on top with three wins, including Best Drama Series, and Bob Odenkirk‘s win for Best Actor in a Drama Series.
Here’s the full winner’s list:
FILM CATEGORIES
BEST PICTURE
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
BEST ACTOR
Brendan Fraser – The Whale (A24)
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár (Focus Features)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Sarah Polley – Women Talking (United Artists Releasing)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
BEST EDITING
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Elvis (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
BEST COMEDY
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)
BEST SONG
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)
BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár (Focus Features)
SERIES CATEGORIES
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
The Dropout (Hulu)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
