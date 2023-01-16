Critics Choice Awards 2022: ﻿’Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘Better Call Saul’﻿ win big

© 2019 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.

It was a celebration of the best in film and television Sunday night at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

The ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, was hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, who took over the reigns from Taye Diggs who hosted to show for the previous four years.

This year’s ceremony was a little less star-studded due to several celebrities testing positive for Covid-19. Among those were Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the film categories, taking home five awards for the night including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan‘s role. In the television categories, Better Call Saul came out on top with three wins, including Best Drama Series, and Bob Odenkirk‘s win for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Here’s the full winner’s list:

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST PICTURE

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser – The Whale (A24)

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár (Focus Features)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Sarah Polley – Women Talking (United Artists Releasing)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

BEST EDITING

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Elvis (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

BEST COMEDY

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)

BEST SONG

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)

BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár (Focus Features)

SERIES CATEGORIES

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Dropout (Hulu)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

BEST TALK SHOW

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.