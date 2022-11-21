Crimestoppers Offers Reward for Information on Waukegan Jewish Cemetery Vandalism Case

(Waukegan, IL) As the investigation into vandalism at a Waukegan cemetery continues, a reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest. The Lake County Crimestoppers are offering the 1-thousand-dollars in the hopes of getting information on the person or persons responsible for the incident. Last Monday, 39 headstones were discovered defaced with red spray paint at a Jewish cemetery in the 3-thousand-block of Grand Avenue…16 of those headstones were painted with swastikas. Anyone with more information on the case is encouraged to call the Lake County Crimestoppers at 847-662-2222, or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-21-22)