Crime Rules 2nd Governor Debate Between Pritzker and Bailey

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The increasing crime rate was the center of the 2nd Illinois Gubernatorial debate. Republican candidate Darren Bailey said the root of Chicago’s crime problem is at the U.S.-Mexican border. Bailey said that lax border enforcement is feeding the nation’s problems with gangs and drug- and sex-trafficking. Bailey also lashed out at incumbent Governor JB Pritzker for, overspending and abortion laws that allow minors to seek the procedure without a parent’s consent. Pritzker defended his record on crime by claiming he spent more on state police and scientific crime-solving upgrades. He also continued his main campaign cry of calling Bailey “too extreme” for Illinois.

Associated Press (10-19-22)