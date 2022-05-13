Crashes in Waukegan, Wauconda Leave 2 Dead and 3 Hurt

(Waukegan, IL) One person is dead, several others were injured after a crash in the Waukegan area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they responded Thursday morning around 5:15 to Green Bay Road, just south of Sunset. An investigation showed that a pick-up truck being driven by a 43-year-old man, was headed southbound when it crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and struck a Toyota Camry being driven by a 58-year-old woman. A passenger in the Camry, identified as 44-year-old Ambrocia Romero of Waukegan, was killed. The driver, and another passenger in the Toyota…as well as the driver of the pickup were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the incident, though no charges have been filed at this point. The crash remains under investigation.
(Wauconda, IL) A teen is dead after a single vehicle accident in the Wauconda area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Wednesday night when Austin Voyles failed to negotiate a turn in his vehicle along Callahan Road (east of Route 12). The vehicle was said to hit gravel, go into a ditch then roll. The 18-year-old Voyles was not wearing a seatbelt, and was partially ejected from the vehicle…he was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-13-22)