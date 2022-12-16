Crashes in Round Lake and Old Mill Creek Leave Two People Seriously Hurt

(Lake Villa, IL) A pair of crashes left two people hospitalized. The first took place on Wednesday afternoon in Old Mill Creek when a 74-year-old woman crossed the center line of Route 45 and went off the road, striking several trees. The Lake Villa area resident was hospitalized with critical injuries. The second crash took place in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday in the Round Lake area. Authorities say a vehicle being driven by a 25-year-old Round Lake Beach man lost control, and slammed into a tree at a high rate of speed along Route 134. That driver sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was cited for driving under the influence.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-15-22)