Crash Victim ID’ed, Next Phase of Covid-19 Vaccinations Begin

Still Searching For Suspects in Round Lake Beach ATM Theft
Vander Tuuk 1-25-21
(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police say charges have been filed against one man, while two are still being sought in an ATM theft that took place late last year. The incident in Round Lake Beach on December 10th, ended in the arrest of Nathaniel Waits, a 20-year-old from Houston, Texas. He’s currently facing several charges including criminal damage to property, fleeing and eluding, and resisting arrest. Two other suspects have been able to evade capture, despite the best efforts of police and the FBI. The actual case was recently closed, though officials continue to keep an eye out for the two subjects who haven’t been caught. Waits, meanwhile, is currently free on a 150-thousand-dollar bond.
Teen Killed in Crash Identified
Vander Tuuk 1-25-21
(Third Lake, IL) A teen that was killed last week in a crash near Third Lake has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Diego Estrada was killed in the crash last Wednesday on Rollins Road near Drury Lane. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the 18-year-old was ejected from his vehicle, and that the vehicle itself was nearly disintegrated during the incident. The driver of a 2nd involved vehicle, a man from McHenry, suffered just minor injuries. Speed is believed to have been a major factor in the crash, though some aspects remain under investigation.
Coronavirus Metrics Continue Improvement
Vander Tuuk 1-25-21
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus metrics continue to improve in the region that includes Lake and McHenry County. While the area still hasn’t moved up to Tier 1 mitigation rules, that could happen later in the week. The Region’s positivity has fallen below the 8% threshold needed to move to Tier 1, something that will have to happen the next two days as well. Covid-linked hospitalizations in the region have fallen to their lowest levels since early November. As far as raw case numbers, Lake County saw 211 new confirmed and probable cases on Sunday, with two related fatalities.
More Illinoisans Set for Covid Vaccine, if They Can Be Found
Vander Tuuk 1-25-21
(Springfield, IL) More Illinoisans are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination starting today, but finding one may be a tall order. While Phase 1B kicks off today, the actual shots are in short supply, and with no statewide registration system, it’s up to individual counties to come up with plans. Phase 1B includes those 65 and older, public safety employees, teachers and grocery store workers. Those interested in registering for a vaccination can head to the Lake County Portal at allvax.lakecohealth.org. Health Department officials are preaching patience as they are still working on the first phase of the inoculation process, and hoping to see their allotment of the shots increase.