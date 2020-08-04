Crash on Tri-State Leaves One Dead, Latest Covid-19 Numbers
Crash on I-94 Leaves One Dead, Several Inured
Vander Tuuk 8-4-20
(Lake Forest, IL) A two-vehicle crash on I-94 near Lake Forest left one person dead and several injured. The crash took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Tri-State. Illinois State Police say one vehicle traveling at a high speed lost control and crashed into another vehicle. That first vehicle then rolled, ejecting one person who was pronounced dead at the scene…the other occupant was taken to the hospital. Three people in the other vehicle were also sent to area hospitals…and all injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. The fatality has not been identified, and the crash remains under investigation.
Coronavirus Illinois Monday
Vander Tuuk 8-4-20
(Chicago, IL) A slow testing day in Illinois led to lower case amounts, but higher positivity rates. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,298 new confirmed cases of the disease, which was down 169 from Sunday…but with nearly 10,500 less tests, the daily positivity rate jumped nearly a half percentage point, and drove the rolling 7-day rate to 4%. The state also announced 10 deaths, a drop of 4 from Sunday. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients increased slightly, with the Southwest suburban region still being the only region over 60% of ICU capacity.
Lake County Coronavirus Numbers Monday
Vander Tuuk 8-4-20
(Waukegan, IL) The daily Coronavirus seesaw continues in Lake County. After a down day on Sunday, cases jumped by 77 on Monday with 107 announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health. For the 4th straight day, there were no new fatalities announced, leaving the county death toll at 440. After three straight declines in the daily positive infection rate, lower test amounts and the higher amount of recorded cases brought that number up to 5.6%. ICU use in the Northeast Region, which includes Lake County, bumped up slightly, but remains below 55%.
Illinois Launches $5M Ad Campaign to Encourage Mask Wearing
Associated Press 8-4-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois has launched a $5 million advertising campaign to remind people to cover their faces in public to slow the spread of COVID-19. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday unveiled the “It Only Works if You Wear It” campaign that will run on traditional and social media. Pritzker has required face coverings since May 1 for people who go into public situations where it’s difficult to maintain safe distances to slow transmission. Experts say face coverings help protect the wearers and the people around them.
Illinois Gas Prices
Vander Tuuk 8-4-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices continue to be higher than the national average, while things north of the border continue to be cheaper. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois sits at $2.36, with the average in Lake County sitting lower at $2.24. In Wisconsin, the average price sits at $2.05 a gallon, with Kenosha a little bit higher at $2.10. The national average currently stands at $2.18.
Barrington Vehicle Theft Warning
Vander Tuuk 8-4-20
(Barrington, IL) Authorities in the Barrington area are warning people about a rash of vehicle burglaries in the area. Officials say since the end of July several cars have been targeted, especially those with unlocked doors. Police say it’s important to lock car doors, and to remove any personal items from vehicles daily. They did not release a list of stolen items.