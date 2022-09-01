Crash Near Long Grove/Palatine Kills One, Crash in Round Lake Injures One

(Long Grove, IL) One person died after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on the Lake and Cook County border. Cook County Sheriff’s officials say they were called Tuesday evening to an area near Palatine and Long Grove for the incident. The motorcycle rider, who has only been identified as a 40-year-old male, was said to collide with a car being driven by a man in his mid 60’s. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.

(Round Lake, IL) One person was hospitalized after a crash in the Round Lake area. Officials were called to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday night around 8:30 in the area of Route 120 and Wildspring Road. One vehicle was said to T-bone the other at the intersection. One male victim was injured and taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, though the injuries were not believed to be serious. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-1-22)