Crash Near Lindenhurst Kills 2, Covid Hospital and ICU Patients Reach Record Lows in Illinois
Crash Double Fatality Near Lindenhurst
Vander Tuuk 3-8-21
(Lindenhurst) A crash in the northern part of Warren Township left two people dead. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the crash took place on Saturday night along Stearns School Road east of Route 45. A car traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and slammed into a guardrail. The driver, a 23-year-old Waukegan man, and a passenger, a 23-year-old Hainesville man were both transported from the scene, and died at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit.
Woman Killed by Metra Train Last Week Identified After Autopsy
Vander Tuuk 3-8-21
(Lake Forest, IL) A woman hit and killed by a train near Lake Forest has been identified after an autopsy. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Claire Osborn of Lake Forest was struck and killed by the train last Thursday night near Western and Laurel Avenues. It’s unclear at this point why the 73-year-old was on the track…her cause of death was listed as severe blunt trauma. The incident remains under investigation by Lake Forest, and Metra Police.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-8-21
(Waukegan, IL) After the worst Coronavirus day of the month on Saturday, the Lake County area had statistically, it’s best day on Sunday. The Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show 43 new confirmed and probable cases, with one fatality. Both of those numbers were down from Saturday. Covid-linked hospital admissions in Region 9 (which includes Lake and McHenry County) fell, ICU’s freed up more capacity, and test positivity fell back to 3.4% after three days of increases. Statewide, record lows were once again established when it comes to Covid-linked hospital and ICU patients.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 3-8-21
(Chicago, IL) Covid-19 vaccinations fell in Illinois, but had their best Sunday showing to date. Health officials say just over 98-thousand doses were given out in the Sunday update, down over 33-thousand from Saturday, but up over 47-thousand from last Sunday’s numbers. Over 3.5-million doses have been administered to Illinois residents so far, with just under 9% of the state’s population considered “fully vaccinated.” In Lake County, that number is about 7.2%.
Nursing Homes And Covid in Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-8-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois nursing homes no longer make up half of all Covid-related deaths in Illinois, but the numbers remain high. Long term care facilities currently make up just over 6% of Coronavirus cases in Illinois, but that 6% still makes up 48% of the Coronavirus death toll. In Lake County, a little under 7% of all Covid-19 cases come from long term care, with 55% of the death toll. The good news comes in the percentages. Last week, Illinois nursing homes made up 15% of all state Coronavirus deaths for the week, a significant drop from 63% the week before.
Barrington Train Separation Leads to Traffic Headaches
Vander Tuuk 3-8-21
(Barrington, IL) Outside of some traffic headaches, no issues were reported after a train incident in Barrington. On Sunday afternoon, a coupling between train cars malfunctioned, leading a freight train to separate. The train had to stop, leading to the blockage of at least one crossing. An investigation was performed, the train was reconnected and got back on it’s way in under two hours. There were no injuries, and no derailment.