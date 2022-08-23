Crash Near Indiana State Kills Former Warren Township High School Football Player, Two Others

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team (one from Lake County) were among three students who were killed in a weekend crash. School officials said Monday that two other football team members who were injured in the crash are out of intensive care but remain hospitalized in serious condition. The incident took place around 1:30 Sunday morning when the vehicle went off a highway and struck a tree about 10 miles from the university’s Terre Haute campus. Those killed were identified as 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan…who was also a Warren Township High School Graduate; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-23-22)