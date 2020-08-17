Crash Leaves Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy, Woman, Injured
Vander Tuuk 8-17-20
(Beach Park, IL) A weekend crash in Beach Park left a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy, and one other person in the hospital. The incident took place on Saturday night as the Deputy was on the way to a call of a person with a knife attempting to break into a home. The Deputy’s squad car and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Wadsworth and Green Bay Roads. Both the deputy, and the woman in the other vehicle were hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. A third vehicle was involved, but the two occupants were not hurt. As per protocol, the investigation into the incident is being handled by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team
Coronavirus Illinois Sunday
Vander Tuuk 8-17-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois added an additional 1,562 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, and an additional 18 fatalities. The cases come from a pool of just over 37-thousand tests for a daily infection rate of 4.2%, while the state’s rolling 7-day rate sits at 4.1%. Of the day’s fatalities, none were in Lake County. Hospitalizations ticked up Sunday, but didn’t erase drops from the two previous days. ICU use was up as well, gaining back what was lost on Saturday. The state’s highest ICU capacity continues to be in the southwest suburban region, which sits at 70%…the Champaign region also continues to be high at 68% capacity.
Lake County Coronavirus Sunday
Vander Tuuk 8-17-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County saw a lower Sunday when it came to Coronavirus numbers. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show 51 new reported cases, and no fatalities for the 3rd straight day. The number came from a pool of 1,921 tests for a lower positive infection rate of 2.7%. ICU use in the northeast suburban region fell back 13% to 47%, while the northwest suburban region fell 2% to 44%. Both of those regions contain parts of Lake County.
Nursing Home Covid Deaths Increase in Illinois/ Lake County
Vander Tuuk 8-17-20
(Chicago, IL) Nursing home Covid-19 deaths saw a large increase in Lake County over the last week. Illinois Department of Public Health statistics show that long term care facilities in the are make up just over 17% of the county’s confirmed cases…while those same facilities make up over 77% of the county’s deaths. Both of those numbers were up from last week. Statewide, nursing homes make up just under 13% of all Coronavirus cases, a drop from last week…but they make up just under 56% of the state’s death toll…and increase from the previous week.
Scooter Rider Dies After Being Impaled, ID’ed
Vander Tuuk 8-17-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died, after falling off a scooter last week, and impaling herself on a spike. Patricia Stejskal, a member of the Fremont Township board, was in a parking lot last week Wednesday, when she drove of the pavement on her scooter, and fell, hitting her head on the spike that was holding a railroad tie. The tie was said to be acting as a border between the grass and the parking lot. The 65-year-old died of her injuries, and an autopsy was performed by the Coroner’s office last week Friday.
Data: Illinois Sees Record Marijuana Sales Amid Pandemic
Associated Press 8-17-20
CHICAGO (AP) State figures show that recreational marijuana sales in Illinois total more than $300 million since the start of the year. The Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation and New Frontier Data reported that July cannabis sales were the highest of the year at $61 million. That number is up from 47.6 million in June and 44.3 million in May. One reason for the increase in sales could be the customer’s ability to order online, which many dispensaries started to keep down long lines.
Former Illinois Gov. Thompson Dies
Associated Press 8-17-20
CHICAGO (AP) Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson has died at the age of 84. Thompson’s prosecutions of public officials in a state infamous for public corruption helped catapult him to become Illinois’ longest-serving chief executive. His wife, Jayne, said Thompson died on Friday night in Chicago after a battle with heart problems. Thompson was a Republican from the city who was first elected in 1976, and served four terms. A moderate, he managed the state through recession years in the 1980s.