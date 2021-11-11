Crash Leaves Elderly Beach Park Man Dead

(Beach Park, IL) A man is dead after his car plunged down a ravine in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were dispatched to the 10-thousand block of West Fairbanks Avenue just before 7 o’clock on Wednesday morning. That’s where they located a vehicle about 75 feet from the road, and an elderly man partially submerged in water about 150 feet from the vehicle. It’s not believed that the 90-year-old Beach Park man was ejected, rather officials believe he was walking away from the crashed vehicle, and that the crash may have happened several hours earlier. The man died shortly after being transported to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-11-21)