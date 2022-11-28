Crash in Waukegan Leaves One Dead, Speed Cited As Factor

(Waukegan, IL) A crash in Waukegan left one person dead. Waukegan Police say they were called late Saturday morning to the 2000 block of N. Sheridan Road for the two vehicle crash. Police say a Chrysler being driven by a Waukegan male, was traveling southbound when it veered into the other southbound lane, striking the side of a Chevy. The Chrysler then lost control and struck both a utility pole and a tree…killing the driver, who has only been identified as a Waukegan man in his 60’s. Three adults in the Chevy were uninjured. Speed has been named as a major factor in the crash…which remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-28-22)