Crash in Barrington Kills Two

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Barrington, IL) A crash in Barrington left two people dead. Police say the single vehicle crash took place late on Thursday morning just south of the downtown area. Officials say the vehicle in question had rolled before coming to a rest. Medical examiners identified the deceased as 85-year-old Richard Wetterholm of Wheeling and 78-year-old Mary Gulbranson of Barrington. The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is looking into the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-3-23)