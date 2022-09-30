Crash Along Lake Cook Road Leaves One Dead, One Hospitalized

(Arlington Heights, IL) A crash near Long Grove left one person dead, and another hospitalized. The incident took place on Thursday morning when an SUV and landscaping truck collided along Lake-Cook Road near Wilke Road. The force of the crash sent the landscaping truck careening off the road, where it collided with a female on her bicycle. That victim, identified as 45-year-old Sylwia Wagner Jarosz of Arlington Heights, was hospitalized but later pronounced dead. The female driver of the SUV was also hospitalized, but with minor injuries. Neither person in the landscaping truck was hurt. The crash shut down Lake-Cook Road from the middle of the morning rush into the afternoon…an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-30-22)