Covid Transmission “High” in Lake County, Hospitalizations, ICU’s and Death Still Low

Covid-19 transmission has been deemed “high” in Lake County, but it appears that things aren’t the same as last time. While case rates have increased in the Chicagoland area, hospitalizations remain low. During the last wave that featured the Omicron variant, hospitalizations peaked quickly, reaching over 7-thousand in Illinois…during what appears to be a new, but smaller wave, hospitalizations have increased to around 1-thousand, but at a slower rate that seems to ebb and flow. ICU rates remain flat, and death numbers continue to be at their lowest averages of the pandemic. Experts still say the best defense against a more severe case of the virus, is to get vaccinated.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-27-22)