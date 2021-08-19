Covid Cases Up in Lake County, One Death Reported

(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus cases were up in Lake County on Wednesday. Illinois Health officials say 145 cases were reported in the county, with one death. The state reported 45 covid-related fatalities on Wednesday, the highest single-day total in 3 months. Numbers also show that 25% of all Coronavirus fatalities in the last week, have been “breakthrough” deaths…or in those who have been fully vaccinated. That number is 3.1% of the state’s total Covid death-toll since January. Hospitalizations in the Lake and McHenry County region, grew by one.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-19-21)