Covid Cases Up in Lake County, Deaths Down, Hospital Numbers Flat

timothy.vandertuuk
Oct 20, 2021 @ 9:00am

(Waukegan, IL)  Coronavirus case numbers increased on Tuesday, though deaths dropped from the weekend totals. Illinois Health officials reported 149 new cases on Tuesday, with no new fatalities…Lake County averaged 2 deaths a day between Saturday and Monday. Hospital numbers remained flat in the Lake and McHenry County region, and available ICU capacity remained at 25%. Statewide, total Coronavirus hospitalizations were also flat, while new hospital admissions for Covid-19 dropped for the 5th straight day.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-20-21)

