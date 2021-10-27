Covid Cases Tick Up in Lake County, 70% Eligible For Shots Are Fully Vaccinated

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added 120 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Illinois Health officials say those new cases came with one new fatality. Hospitalizations in the Lake and McHenry County area fell by two more beds, hitting their lowest number since August 12. ICU numbers in the region stand at 23% available capacity. Statewide, both Covid-linked hospital admissions and overall hospitalizations ticked up slightly.
Nearly 60% of all Lake County residents have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with more people soon to be eligible for the shots. Illinois Health officials say 59.14% of the county population, or nearly 414,500 people, have received the full doses of the 3 available vaccines. The number grows to 70% when taking into consideration those 12 and up…the people that are currently eligible. Governor JB Pritzker announced that nearly 500-thousand lower dose vaccines could be available for kids ages 5 to 11, starting next week.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-27-21)