Covid Cases Fall in Lake County, Vaccinations Outpace State Numbers

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Coronavirus numbers continued their recent roller coaster. Illinois Health officials added 105 new cases in the county, down from the day before, with one additional death. Hospital admissions fell by one bed in the Lake and McHenry County Region, and overall across the state. According to the New York Times Covid tracker…67% of those 12 and up in Lake County, who are eligible to receive a shot, are considered fully vaccinated. That number statewide is 61%
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-16-21)