Covid Cases Down, No Death, Vaccine Rates Increase

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added 85 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the 2nd lowest number of new cases this month. Illinois health officials say the new cases came with no new fatalities. Hospital wise, the Lake and McHenry County area known as Region 9, saw it’s 4th straight day of increasing hospitalizations, while statewide, the number of new Covid-related hospital admissions fell for the 11th time in 12 days. Overall coronavirus hospitalizations sit at 1881…which is well below the high point of 6175 set on November 20th of 2020.
Coronavirus vaccine rates, meanwhile, continue their slow increase in Lake County and across Illinois. According to Illinois Health officials, about 7-million residents have been fully vaccinated…that’s about 55% of the entire state population, but 62% when it comes to those 12 and up that are eligible for the shot. In Lake County, just under 58% of the population is considered fully vaccinated (about 403-thousand people)…that number in those 12 and up is 69%, according to the New York Times Covid tracker.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-29-21)