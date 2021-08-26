Covid Cases and Deaths Up, But Hospital and ICU Numbers Showing Positive Signs

(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus cases and deaths were up Wednesday in Lake County, though hospital numbers and ICU-percentages leveled off a bit. Illinois health officials added 163 cases of the disease in the county, along with three fatalities, bringing the county total to 8 for the month of August. Hospitalizations in the Lake and McHenry County area were only up one, after growing by 11 beds the previous two days. ICU numbers improved, as the region sits at 85% capacity, down two percentage points from the day before. Because of the recent rise in cases, Governor JB Pritzker is expected to reinstate a statewide indoor mask mandate this morning.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-26-21)