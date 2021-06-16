Covid-19 Vaccine Numbers Increase as Hospitalizations Continue Falling

Vaccine Update Illinois
Vander Tuuk 6-16-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials say over 45% of the total state population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Over 12-million doses of the vaccine have been administered with over 5.8-million people receiving either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shot, or one Johnson and Johnson shot. When factoring in just those eligible for the shot (12+), 52.4% are fully vaccinated…with those 18 and over, the number jumps to over 55%. In Lake County, just under 46% of residents are considered fully vaccinated.
SOS Text Message Scam
Vander Tuuk 6-16-21
(Springfield, IL) Illinois residents are being warned about a text message scam making its way across the state. Secretary of State Jesse White says the text appears to come from his office, and has a link which asks you to update your contact information, or claims you have an outstanding renewal fee. White says do not click the link, or share any information…as it appears to either lead you to a site that puts malware on your phone, or phishes for information used in identity theft. The Secretary of State says the best idea is to simply delete the text, as his office will never contact you in that manner.
Cook County Warrant Arrest in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 6-16-21
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted on warrants in Cook County has been arrested in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Todd Herskovitz of Glencoe was taken into custody on June 7th in Waukegan. He was wanted in Cook County on an outstanding warrant for aggravated domestic battery. The 35-year-old was taken to the Lake County Jail, but has since been transferred south of the county border. He’s currently being held on a 150-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in a Skokie courtroom on July 28th.
Lawmakers Return to Capitol, but Energy Policy Overhaul Stalls
Associated Press 6-16-21
CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois Senate has adjourned without taking up a major overhaul of energy policy aimed at making Illinois a renewable-energy state by 2050. Lawmakers returned to Springfield this week amid negotiations on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan, that would offer a bailout to nuclear power plants and close coal-fired plants by 2035. However no deal has yet been reached and the Senate has adjourned. An outline of Pritzker’s wide-ranging proposal also called for more investment in wind and solar energy and fresh ethics standards following a bribery scheme involving electric utility Commonwealth Edison.
Foam Brings Fire at Illinois Chemical Plant ‘Under Control’
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 6-16-21
ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) An industrial firefighting team continues to battle a fire that has consumed a chemical plant north of Rockford. Before pouring the fire-fighting foam on the now-destroyed Chemtool plant in Rockton, Louisiana-based U.S. Fire Pumps dug a trench around the facility and placed booms in the Rock River to prevent residual material from escaping. Rockton fire Chief Kirk Wilson said Tuesday smoke plumes from the fire had dissipated substantially as a result of the company’s efforts. Several Lake and McHenry fire crews have offered mutual aid during the ongoing situation, working in 8 hour shifts before rotating with other personnel on scene.