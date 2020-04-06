Covid-19 Update: Peak Believed to Be a Week or Two Away
Coronavirus Weekend Update
Vander Tuuk 4-6-20
(Chicago, IL) Big coronavirus numbers came in over the weekend, as more people are being tested, and expected peaks are starting. On Saturday, Governor JB Pritzker announced 1,453 news cases and 33 deaths. On Sunday, he announced 899 new cases and 31 deaths. Totals in Illinois now stand at 11,256 confirmed cases and 274 deaths. Lake County currently has 756 cases with 14 deaths. Negative tests stand at 47,727.
Governor Pritzker, More Restrictions Possible
Vander Tuuk 4-6-20
(Chicago, IL) Governor JB Pritzker says more restrictions are possible to curb coronavirus in Illinois, if necessary. The Governor said right now he believes that most people are taking his “stay at home” order seriously, though he also said the state is likely a week or two away from a peak amount of cases. Were he to put more restrictions in place, they could include a curfew and the taking of temperatures when entering a public place. Covid-19 has now been reported in 71 of the Illinois’ 102 counties, though the vast majority is in the Chicago-metro area.
Zion Elementary Principal Officially Fired Over Wisconsin Sex Assault Allegations
Vander Tuuk 4-6-20
(Zion, IL) A Zion Elementary School Principal who was on administrative leave, has been officially fired. Curtis Tolefree was charged last December, for alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor student, while he was a dean at the Bradford High School in Kenosha. The District 6 school board said while the case has not been settled, Tolefree’s decision to not inform anyone of the criminal complaint for over three days, was the biggest factor in their decision to fire him. Tolefree has pleaded not guilty to the accusations against him.