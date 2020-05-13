Covid-19 Update, Autopsy Confirms Ingleside Woman Died in Dog Attack
Coronavirus Testing Record Set, Cases and Deaths Spike, Positive % Drops
Vander Tuuk 5-13-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois hit a new Coronavirus testing record Tuesday, and as expected, cases spiked…but it’s not all bad news. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,014 new cases of Covid-19 and 144 deaths. Tuesday death numbers tend to be the highest because some hospitals, medical examiners and others don’t complete weekend paperwork until the new week begins. Lake County recorded 339 new instances of Covid-19 and 11 fatalities. County totals now stand at 5,662 cases of the disease with 184 deaths…statewide cases have eclipsed 83-thousand, with just over 36-hundred deaths. Over 29,200 tests were processed in the last 24-hours period…and while the Tuesday numbers bumped the daily positive rate up to 13.7%…the overall state positive rate actually dropped to 17.6%
County Pay Freezes, and Cuts Approved
Vander Tuuk 5-13-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Board has agreed to freeze some trustee pay, as well as the pay of some elected officials during the ongoing Covid-19 situation. The freeze will be in place for the seven trustee seats up for election in November, as well as the positions of Lake County Coroner, Circuit Court Clerk and Recorder of Deeds. Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart took a slight pay cut, after the elimination of a 3-thousand-dollar stipend for being both the County Board Chairman, and County Liquor Commissioner.
County Board, Sheriff Address On-Line Violation Reporting
Vander Tuuk 5-13-20
(Waukegan, IL) A website that allows Lake County residents to report possible stay-at-home violations, has become a topic of critics. The site that went live in March, was created by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and was intended to steer complaints away from inundated 911 dispatchers. Critics blamed the County Board for the site, saying they were encouraging snitching. Sheriff’s officials say they not issued a single ticket related to violations to the Governor’s orders…and say many complaints made to the site, end up being unfounded.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man Wanted in McHenry County
Vander Tuuk 5-13-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted in McHenry County, has been arrested by Lake County authorities. Sheriff’s officials say Dvino Thomas was wanted for abducting a child in Marengo on Tuesday morning. The 34-year-old, who was on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections…was located in the late morning hours near unincorporated Antioch. Thomas then led police on a short high-speed chase, before being taken into custody in the Lake Villa area…the abducted child was located in the vehicle unharmed. The Chicago man was transported to the McHenry County Jail on child abduction charges.
Coroner Confirms Dog Attack Killed Ingleside Woman
Vander Tuuk 5-13-20
(Waukegan, IL) An autopsy has confirmed that an Ingleside woman, whose body was discovered over the weekend, died in a dog attack. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Lisa Urso was discovered mutilated on her home’s porch on Saturday. Investigators believe the woman was attacked by her French Bulldog inside the residence…but she was able to exit the home before ultimately passing away from her injuries. Urso had two other dogs, that may have been part of the attack as well…all three are now in the custody of Lake County Animal Care and Control. The investigation into the death continues.