Covid-19 Testing Increases Lead to More Cases, Less Deaths in Lake County
Coronavirus Illinois and Lake County Update
Vander Tuuk 5-8-20
(Chicago, IL) An increase in Coronavirus testing led to more positive cases, but deaths stayed about the same. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 138 new deaths Thursday, to go along with just over 26-hundred new cases. Here in Lake County, cases increased by about 230 with the extra testing, but deaths fell from Wednesday with 3 new ones reported. Total, the state has about 71-thousand cases with 3,111 fatalities, Lake County has about 47-hundred cases and 165 deaths. Almost 17,800 tests were processed in the last 24-hour period, and negative tests now number over 308-thousand. The daily positive infection rate sits at 14.8%.
Illinois governor says state making progress on jobless aid
Associated Press 5-8-20
CHICAGO (AP) Governor JB Pritzker says a new system built to handle unemployment claims from independent contractors and people typically unable to get benefits, can handle the expected demand. Illinois and other states have struggled to keep up with the enormous need for unemployment aid. Over one million Illinois residents have filed for unemployment since March. The Governor said the new unemployment system will be ready for applications starting Monday.
Lake County Board Proposes Spending Cuts
Vander Tuuk 5-8-20
(Waukegan, IL) With the uncertain economic situation surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lake County Board has made proposals to slash millions of dollars in spending. The cuts include eliminating vacant positions, reducing travel and gas expenditures, spending less on supplies and more. The current proposals total about 9-million-dollars. Other cuts could be forthcoming as the situation enters June. Some officials say County revenue could drop by just under 4% by the end of the fiscal year.
Man Arrested in Beach Park Motel Attack
Vander Tuuk 5-8-20
(Beach Park, IL) A North Chicago man has been charged in an attack that happened earlier this month. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say Alkefe Patterson is accused of striking the wife of a Beach Park motel owner back on May 1st. The 46-year-old is facing charges of battery causing bodily harm, unlawful restraint, criminal damage to property, trespass, theft and burglary. Bond has been set at 50-thousand-dollars…Patterson is due back in court next week.
Woodland District Extends Current Contract By One Year
Vander Tuuk 5-8-20
(Gurnee, IL) A Gurnee school district has extended their current teacher’s contract due to the uncertainty of the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Teachers and Woodland District 50 announced the extension this week. The current deal was set to expire this year, but the one year extension pushed that to June of next year. Both sides were hoping to come to a multi-year deal, but the pandemic that canceled in-school learning back in March, forced both sides to come to a different agreement.
Nursing Home Agreement Reached
Vander Tuuk 5-8-20
(Chicago, IL) A group of close to 100 Chicago-area nursing homes have avoided a potential strike. Members of SEIU Healthcare Local 4 were set to picket in several areas, including Barrington, if a new contract was not reached. The union and the Illinois Association of Health Care Facilities announced the new deal on Thursday. Workers are in line to receive raises, expanded sick leave and Covid-19 related bonus pay. Full details of the plan will be released at a later date.