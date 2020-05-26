Covid-19 Positive Rates Continue to Fall, Vernon Hills Robbers Thwarted By Clerk
Low Memorial Day Coronavirus Numbers
Vander Tuuk 5-26-20
(Chicago, IL) The trend of Coronavirus numbers in Illinois continues to be lower. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,713 new cases of Covid 19, but just 31 deaths, none of which were in Lake County. The county has seen just one fatality over the last 3 days, and currently has about 72-hundred total confirmed cases and 250 deaths. The state’s overall positive infection rate has dropped one and a half percentage points in the last week, and now stands at 14.5%. The rolling 7-day positive infection rate is 12%.
Long Term Care Stats Covid-19
Vander Tuuk 5-26-20
(Chicago, IL) Long term care facilities in Lake County continue to take the biggest hit from Coronavirus. Statistics released by the Illinois Department of Public Health show that a majority of the county’s fatalities from the disease continue to be in nursing homes. Information from May 23rd showed that long term care outbreaks made up just 12.9% of all cases in Lake County, but 60.8% of its deaths. Statewide, nursing homes make up just 13.8% of all cases, and 50.3% of fatalities. Nursing home states are released weekly by health department officials.
Illinois lawmakers pass $40B budget, Chicago casino measure
Associated Press 5-26-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois lawmakers have approved a $40-plus billion state budget and a plan to address tax rates for a casino expansion during a whirlwind special session held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The budget approved early Sunday largely maintains funding from the current budget, with the exception of health care agencies affected by the outbreak. It also relies heavily on borrowing and federal funding that many GOP lawmaker called “wing and prayer” funds. Also included is a pay raise for legislators. The House vote was 68-44 and was largely along party lines. Senate Republicans also voted against the plan, objecting to a lack of spending cuts during a time of uncertainty. The Senate vote was 37-19.
Vernon Hills Armed Robbery Fail
Vander Tuuk 5-26-20
(Vernon Hills, IL) Two men who attempted to rob a Vernon Hills convenience store may have been a bit surprised with the clerk’s response. Police say the duo entered the Bucky’s convenience store just after 3 o’clock Sunday morning, one with a gun, and demanded money from the register. The clerk wouldn’t comply with the would-be robbers’ demands…and they fled the store with nothing. No arrests have been made and a suspect description has not been given. The incident remains under investigation.
Waukegan Man Identified in Zion Fatal Crash
Vander Tuuk 5-26-20
(Zion, IL) A man killed in a single vehicle crash in Zion has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Roderick Eastman of Waukegan was behind the wheel of a car that hit a tree near 23rd Street and Lewis Avenue around 1 o’clock last Thursday morning. The 23-year-old was said to die from multiple traumatic injuries sustained in that crash. Toxicology is still pending, and the incident remains under investigation.
Lake Zurich Rowboat Rescue
Vander Tuuk 5-26-20
(Lake Zurich, IL) Three people are safe after their rowboat overturned and dumped them in the water near Lake Zurich. The incident happened in the pre-dawn hours of Monday at Breezewald Park. Two people in the boat had to be rescued after they were found clinging to a floating marker, a third person was able to swim to shore, and was later located at home not far from the park. None of the trio had to be hospitalized.