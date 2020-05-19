Covid-19 Positive Infection Rate Drops Again, No New Lake County Fatalities
Vander Tuuk 5-19-20
(Chicago, IL) The Coronavirus infection rates in Illinois continue to drop, despite a rise in confirmed cases. The Illinois Department of Public Health says the state added just under 23-hundred cases and 59 deaths Monday. Lake County added 156 cases, but there were no reported fatalities. Overall Illinois now has about 96,500 cases and 4,234 fatalities. Lake County has seen 214 of those deaths. 21,297 tests were processed in the last 24-hours, and negative tests now number over 506-thousand. The state’s overall positive infection rate has dropped to 16%, while the rolling 7-day rate is at 14%.
Blagojevich Officially Disbarred
Vander Tuuk 5-19-20
(Chicago, IL) After having his law license suspended for several years, former Governor Rod Blagojevich has been officially disbarred. The ruling Monday from the Illinois Supreme Court upheld a decision made a couple months back by the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission. Blagojevich first had his license suspended after his arrest on corruption charges back in 2008. He subsequently was convicted and served a majority of a 14-year prison term before his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump earlier this year.
GOP: Graduated tax ‘cash grab’ will stifle pandemic recovery
Associated Press 5-19-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois Republicans are demanding a vote in the General Assembly on removing a proposed graduated income tax amendment from the November ballot. Republicans say the state’s pandemic-pillaged economy can’t sustain higher taxes, especially as business owners try to recover. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin and Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady said Monday that the special session this week in Springfield should consider dumping the plan to alter the state Constitution, and for now, keep the current flat-rate income tax. Right now, it’s up to voters.
Illinois/Wisconsin Gas Prices Up Again
Vander Tuuk 5-19-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have increased again on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Illinois ticked up two cents from last week to $2.13. Prices remain higher in the Chicago metro area and the city itself. Wisconsin saw a 6-cent jump for an average gallon price of $1.76. AAA officials say Memorial Day travel will have the lowest gas prices in nearly two decades. The national average sits at $1.87 a gallon.
Flooding Lake County
Vander Tuuk 5-19-20
(Gurnee, IL) While flooding has been widespread across Lake County, damage is expected to be minimal. As of Monday night, the National Weather Service said the Des Plaines River near Russell remained in minor flood stage, near Gurnee it was in moderate flood stage, and near the major flood stage in Lincolnshire. The river, however, has started to retreat after hitting expected highs. On the other side of the County, both the upper and lower Fox River have been closed to boating, and the Chain O’ Lakes is under “no wake” restrictions.