COVID-19 Positive Infection % Falls in Lake County, Gas Prices Up
Coronavirus Monday
Vander Tuuk 7-14-20
(Chicago, IL) For the 3rd straight day, Lake County did not record a Coronavirus death, and while hospitalizations were up…it wasn’t in Chicago or the suburbs. The state announced 883 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, and 6 deaths, which tied a post-peak low set earlier in the month. Testing was down sharply from Sunday, which led to a higher daily positive infection rate, though the rolling 7-day rate remained relatively unchanged, and the statewide and Lake County rates both fell. Lake County’s positive infection rate is now below 10%. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients both increased slightly, but the heaviest concentration of ICU usage is now in two downstate regions, those being Springfield and Edwardsville.
Coronavirus concerns forces cancellation of Chicago Marathon
Associated Press 7-14-20
CHICAGO (AP) The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement Monday, marathon organizers and city officials cited the challenge of staging the large-scale Oct. 11 event while COVID-19 concerns endure. The event typically draws about 45,000 athletes, and more than one million spectators. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she is personally disappointed at the cancellation.
Illinois/Wisconsin Fuel Prices, AAA
Vander Tuuk 7-14-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices are trending higher as more people head back to work. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state currently sits at about $2.40, about 21 cents higher than the national average. Those prices are higher in Chicago’s suburbs, and even higher in the city. Wisconsin sits at $2.12 a gallon, about 7 cents lower than the national average. AAA says demand for gasoline is at its highest level since March, when the Coronavirus pandemic kicked in.
Illinois launches campaign to prevent abuse of seniors
Associated Press 7-14-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois is launching a $2.1 million campaign to prevent abuse, neglect and exploitation of seniors and adults with disabilities…a problem officials fear has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. The Illinois Department on Aging’s Office of Adult Protective Services received federal funds for the three-year campaign. It will include ads on television, online and via email that will encourage people to report suspected abuse of people ages 60 and older, and of disabled adults. Adult Protective Services responded to over 21,000 reports of suspected neglect, abuse and financial exploitation in 2019.