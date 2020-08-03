Covid-19 Numbers Drop Slightly in State, Lake County Sees Bigger Drop
Coronavirus Statewide Sunday Numbers
(Chicago, IL) The state of Illinois announced 1,467 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday. Those cases came along with 14 deaths, though none were in Lake County. Hospitalizations were up a bit statewide, after a big drop on Saturday. ICU use by Covid patients went up by just 5 beds…the highest concentration of ICU use continues to be in the Southwest suburban region, which sits at 74% of capacity. The daily positive infection rate dipped slightly on Sunday, while the rolling 7-day rate remained unchanged at 3.9%.
Covid-19 Lake County Sunday Numbers
(Waukegan, IL) After three straight days over or near 100 Coronavirus cases, Lake County had a down day on Sunday. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 30 cases of the disease, a drop of 67 from Saturday’s numbers. There were no new announced fatalities, and only one has been announced in the last 8 days. The county death toll currently stands at 440. The daily positive infection rate for the county was down over 3% at 1.4…the 3rd straight down day. ICU use in the northeast region (which includes Lake County and the North Shore), dropped below 50%. And Region 9, that includes Lake and McHenry County remains within Restore Illinois Metrics.
Nursing Home Covid Stats
(Chicago, IL) Nursing homes in Lake County have seen a small increase in both Coronavirus cases and deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health shows that county long term care facilities make up just over 16% of Covid-19 cases, and just over 69% of it’s deaths…both of those numbers increased over last week’s stats. Statewide, nursing homes make up just under 14% of all Coronavirus cases, and just over 55% of fatalities. Both of those numbers were similar to last week.
Lake Forest Motorcycle Crash ID, Cause of Death
(Lake Forest, IL) A Utah man that died last week in Lake County has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says last week Wednesday, George Mayer suffered a medical event that caused his motorcycle to leave I-94 near the Lake Forest Oasis, and slam into the back of a parked semi. The details of the medical event haven’t been released, but the Coroner’s Office says the 78-year-old died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. Illinois State Police say they are continuing their investigation, but it appears there will be no citations issues…no one else was injured.