Covid-19 Leads to “Full Remote” School Recommendation from LC Health Department
Sex Crime Suspects Arrested
(Waukegan, IL) A pair of sex crime suspects have been arrested on outstanding warrants in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Robert Harris of Antioch was arrested on October the 13th. Harris is facing four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a victim between 13 and 17. The 39-year-old was being held on a 200-thousand-dollar bond and is due in court on October 27th. Sheriff’s officials also announced the arrest of Dennis Taber of McHenry, who is facing predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor charges. The 51-year-old remains in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond.
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Coronavirus tests increased over Monday, leading to a rise in numbers. The state announced 3,714 new positives out of just over 59-thousand tests. Health officials also announced 41 new Coronavirus related deaths. In Lake County, 168 new positive tests were announced, along with 3 fatalities, though deaths remain behind last month’s figures. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use increased, but locally, the hospitalization number didn’t change. Region 9 positivity continued to increase, sitting at 7.5%. Lake County’s number actually fell to 6.2%, while McHenry, who is currently under the state’s “warning level” increased to 11.8%. The rising cases has led the Lake County Health Department to recommend all public and private schools go to full remote learning for the time being.
Crimestoppers Domestic Battery Warrant
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Brian Krueger is wanted in Lake County on a no bond warrant for domestic battery. He is described as a 41-year-old white male, about 5 foot 11 inches tall, 170 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Krueger, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.