Covid-19 Lake County Update, Rittenhouse in Court

(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 413 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Thursday, with 5 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased for the 2nd straight day, though ICU use bumped up a point to 77% capacity. The Region’s positivity fell slightly to 12.7 percent. Statewide, just under 11-thousand confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Thursday with 192 related fatalities.
Rittenhouse Will Head to Trial
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) A Lake County teen will head to trial in Kenosha County, after the court ruled there was sufficient evidence to move forward. Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people, killing two back in August during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Thursday’s ruling by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating came after a contentious hearing during which 17-year-old’s attorney sought to show that the teen had acted in self-defense. The defense was told that argument is meant to be made at trial. A motion to drop 2 of the six charges against Rittenhouse also failed.
Oberweis Seeks Discovery Recount in Illinois’ 14th District
CHICAGO (AP) Republican businessman Jim Oberweis is seeking a discovery recount in the seven counties that make up Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, including Lake County. Incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Underwood is the projected winner of the contest. In a Thursday statement, Oberweis says his campaign has already filed for a discovery recount in DuPage County and will be filing paperwork in the other counties as well. The tabulation of votes has Oberweis trailing Underwood by 5,356 votes, with more than 400,000 votes cast. Illinois election law allows parties in a closely contested race to seek a discovery recount to determine if the outcome might change with a full recount. The 14th district includes parts of western Lake County including Wauconda, and northern Lake County including Antioch.
Covid-19 Forces In Person Jail Visitation Pause
(Waukegan, IL) In person visitation at the Lake County Jail has been suspended due to the rising numbers of Coronavirus cases. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say video devices will now be used for visitation, though inmates will still be allowed to visit with lawyers and other professionals face to face. Coronavirus mitigation plans have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 26 jail staffers and contractors and 11 inmates have tested positive for the virus since March.