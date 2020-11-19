Covid-19 Lake County Update, More of Illinois House Speaker Madigan’s Circle Facing Charges
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-19-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 310 confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County Wednesday, with 1 related death. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations stayed flat, while ICU use continued to bounce between 55 and 58% capacity, which leaves it 2nd best of the state’s 11 zones. The region’s positivity fell for a 2nd straight day to 16%. Statewide, Wednesday’s numbers included around 8,900 confirmed and probable cases, with 140 related fatalities.
4 Indicted in Scheme to Allegedly Influence Speaker Madigan
Associated Press 11-19-20
CHICAGO (AP) Four people, including an associate of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, have been charged with orchestrating a bribery scheme with Commonwealth Edison. The alleged scheme had the utility providing do-nothing jobs to Madigan loyalists in exchange for the speaker’s help with legislation. Charged with bribery and conspiracy was Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggirore, lobbyist and former ComEd executive John Hooker and former City Club of Chicago head Jay Doherty. McClain served with Madigan in the House in the 1970s and early 1980s before McClain become a lobbyist. Madigan hasn’t been charged and denies any wrongdoing, but the feds say he is currently under investigation.
Indoor Dining Ban Lawsuits Consolidated by Illinois Supreme Court
Vander Tuuk 11-19-20
(Springfield, IL) The Illinois Supreme Court has agreed to combine several lawsuits that challenge Governor JB Pritzker’s indoor dining ban. The order brings 19 such lawsuits together as one. Restaurant and other small business owners continue to challenge the Governor, who has shut down indoor dining, and reduced customer capacity at other business in an attempt to quell the recent rise in Coronavirus cases. Restaurant owners say there is no evidence that indoor dining has contributed the rapid spread of the illness. The Governor claims there is science that backs his measures, but has yet to release the specifics, despite growing demands to do so.
Highland Park Woman Busted in McHenry
Vander Tuuk 11-19-20
(Huntley, IL) A Lake County woman is facing charges, after getting into an alleged drunk driving crash, with children in her car. The two vehicle crash in neighboring McHenry County took place on Tuesday evening, leaving Melissa Sanchez injured. The Highland Park woman had two children in the vehicle who were evaluated on scene, and uninjured. A person in the other vehicle was also treated on scene for minor injuries. Sanchez now faces charges including DUI and child endangerment. The 37-year-old was also hit with several traffic violations.