Covid-19 Infection Rates Continue Fall, Gurnee Mills to Reopen Soon
young woman female shopper standing with colorful paper bags in hands in shopping mall or department store, focus on hands
Coronavirus Tuesday Numbers Update
Vander Tuuk 5-27-20
(Chicago, IL) Despite lower Coronavirus testing numbers, percentages of those infected continue to drop in Illinois. Public health officials reported 1,178 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, along with 39 deaths. For the 3rd straight day, none of the deaths were reported in Lake County…and only one fatality has been reported in the last four days. Countywide there have been just under 78-hundred confirmed instances of the disease with 250 deaths. Statewide totals now number around 113-thousand cases with just over 49-hundred fatalities…negative tests now number just under 674-thousand. Hospitalizations have ticked up slightly, but remain almost 1,250 beds below late April’s highs. The daily positive infection rate for Tuesday sat at a low 6.8% and the total state rate has fallen to 14.38%
Warrant Arrest Lake County
Vander Tuuk 5-27-20
(Highland Park, IL) A man wanted on Lake County warrants since October has been arrested. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Michael Morelli was taken into custody on May 19th in Highland Park. The warrants were for aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, domestic battery causing bodily harm and more. During the arrest, the 28-year-old also picked up a resisting a peace officer charge. Morelli is currently jailed on a 200-thousand-dollar bond and is due back in court on June 4th.
Lake County Court to Look Different
Vander Tuuk 5-27-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Courthouse will reopen next week, but virtually. While many jury cases will remain on hold as operations once again get underway…most other cases will be held through Zoom calls. Zoom is a virtual meeting platform made especially popular in the current social distancing culture. Hearings involving family, civil, and small claims court, as well as orders of protection will get their instructions from a judge. Court proceedings will also be viewable by the public through YouTube, though juvenile court and some other cases will be off limits.
Gurnee Mills to Open Soon
Vander Tuuk 5-27-20
(Gurnee, IL) The Coronavirus pandemic has shuddered the big money makers in Gurnee, but one of them may be opening soon. Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik says the Gurnee Mills Mall could be open by this weekend, but new protocols will be in place including the use of facemasks, and limiting the number of people in the mall. The Mayor also says not all of the 200 stores in the mall will be open right away. Gurnee’s Six Flags Great America is also looking at drastic changes in an effort to reopen, but they also have not set an official date for when people will be allowed back in the theme park.
Legislator Seeking Pritzker Recall Due to Unemployment Woes
Associated Press 5-27-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois Republican state representative has announced plans to seek the recall Gov. J.B. Pritzker, because of woes in the state’s unemployment office. An influx of jobless claims prompted by the closing of nonessential businesses because of the spread of the coronavirus has overwhelmed the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Rep. Allen Skillicorn of McHenry County says Pritzker has had ample time to the agency’s website, asserting “the incompetence cannot continue.” Pritzker blamed the GOP for a two-year state budget impasse under previous Gov. Bruce Rauner, saying it left the department without the necessary funding.