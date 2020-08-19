Covid-19 Infection Percentages Up as Testing Falls Statewide
Coronavirus Illinois Tuesday
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus testing in Illinois has hit a lull, and is leading to higher infection percentages. The state announced 1,740 new cases of the disease, against just over 34-thousand tests…the lowest number since August 10th. The state also announced 27 new related fatalities, including two in Lake County. Covid linked hospitalizations and ICU stays have fallen for the 2nd straight day, with only the southwest suburban regions remaining at over 60% of ICU capacity. The state’s rolling 7-day positive infection rate has increased to 4.3% with lower Covid-19 testing in the state on 3 of the last 4 days.
Coronavirus Lake County Tuesday
(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus cases increased in Lake County, but the area’s metrics continue to be OK. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers showed 110 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, and 2 related fatalities, bringing the county death toll to 452 since the pandemic began. ICU use in the northeast suburban region rose slightly to 50% capacity, while the northwest suburban region held at 42% for the second straight day. Both hospital regions contain parts of Lake County. The Lake/McHenry County region also continues to hold well within the metrics set forth by Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan.
Warrant Arrest With Enhanced Charges
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is behind bars after being picked up on outstanding warrants. Tony Walker III was wanted on one count of aggravated domestic battery, and two enhanced counts of domestic battery. Walker was picked up by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on August 13th at his Waukegan residence, though details of his alleged crimes have not been released. The 30-year-old is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 200-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due in court next week.
Zion Car Burglary String
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have issued a warning and some advice for car owners. Officials say 22 vehicle burglaries took place between 1:30 and 3:30 AM on Tuesday. Surveillance video from the area showed that the offenders only went after unlocked vehicles, while leaving locked cars alone after checking their doors. Two offenders are believed to be behind the crimes. Authorities say the easiest way to avoid items being stolen is to remove them from vehicles, and always lock car doors at night. Anyone with more information on the burglaries or the offenders is being encouraged to contact Zion Police.
Long Grove Historic Covered Bridge Facing Another Month of Repairs
(Long Grove, IL) Another month of repairs is expected on an historic covered bridge in Long Grove. The bridge was severely damaged in 2018 by a truck, leading to nearly 2 years of repairs that cost millions of dollars. The bridge was then damaged Saturday, just days after it’s re-opening, by a rented school bus that was too large to fit through the structure. Officials say the bridge will remain open to traffic, because its structural integrity was not compromised. The cost to fix the new damage is currently unknown.