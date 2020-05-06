Covid-19 Deaths Spike in Illinois, Phased Reopening Plan Released
Illinois Sees Record Spike in Deaths, Lake County Death Rate Drops
Vander Tuuk 5-6-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois saw it’s biggest one day Coronavirus death toll, but Lake County saw a drop in fatalities. The Illinois Department of Public Health says 176 new deaths were announced on Tuesday…despite a second straight day of declining cases. 117 of those fatalities were in Cook County and Chicago. Lake County’s death toll rose by 2, a drop of 6 from the day before. County totals now stand at 4,370 cases of Covid-19 and 153 deaths. Statewide cases stand at just under 66-thousand, with 2,838 fatalities. Just over 13-thousand people were tested in the latest 24-hour period, and negative tests now number over 280-thousand.
Governor Announces 5-Phased Re-Opening Plan
Associated Press 5-6-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ governor on Tuesday outlined a five-phase plan for reopening the state. Governor JB Pritzker says the speed with which normal activity returns still depends on vigilance against the coronavirus. The Governor Tuesday unveiled what he called “Restore Illinois,” which indicates Phase 2 is underway with looser restrictions on movement. But while some states moved aggressively last week to re-open commerce, Pritzker made clear that without a vaccine, there’s no return to a former way of life. Pritzker has divided the state into four regions, which could re-open at different times…Lake County is part of the northeast region, with most of the Chicago metro area.
New Boating Rule Will Not Be Enforced By Sheriff’s Office
Vander Tuuk 5-6-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they will not be enforcing a boating statute included in the modified stay at home order. Included in that order is a rule that only allows two people maximum on a boat, even if they are related. Many residents questioned why it’s OK to live with their families of more than two, but wouldn’t be able to boat together. Sheriff’s officials say because the Executive Order doesn’t specifically list the number of people allowed on a boat, and because no further guidance has come from those that ordered it…that they simply won’t enforce that part of the statute. Other boating guidelines established as part of the modified order, including keeping boats anchored 10 feet apart, will be enforced.
Riverwoods Human Remains Found
Vander Tuuk 5-6-20
(Riverwoods, IL) An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Riverwoods. Human bones were discovered on Tuesday morning by Lake County Public Works employees that were doing some routine work in a wooded area. It’s unclear if the remains are that of a male or female, or how long the body had been there. The bones have been turned over to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. They are expected to start an examination today.
Man Killed in Mundelein Crash, Identified
Vander Tuuk 5-6-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man killed in a Mundelein crash last month has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say David Chrisos of Mundelein was behind the wheel of a Hummer SUV that crashed into a work truck on the morning of April 28th. The incident took place along Route 176 at 60/83. The 82-year-old died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the accident. The driver of the work truck was hospitalized, but only suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Pot Makes Money During Pandemic
Vander Tuuk 6-5-20
(Chicago, IL) Despite many establishments being shut down, and record unemployment brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic…pot shops in Illinois are doing fine. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says recreational marijuana brought in 37.2-million-dollars in sales for April. It was the second highest month for sales, with only January (the first month sales were legal) beating it out in terms of revenue. Illinois residents were said to be responsible for 29.7-million-dollars worth of sales, while out of state sales totaled 7.5-million-dollars.