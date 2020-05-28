Covid-19 Deaths Rise From Delayed Holiday Weekend Reports
Coronavirus Wednesday Numbers Update
Vander Tuuk 5-28-20
(Chicago, IL) A large number of Coronavirus fatalities was announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Officials on Tuesday said the long holiday weekend delayed a lot of paperwork, and that’s what likely led to Wednesday’s announcement of 160 new deaths…including 19 in Lake County. The announcement brings state fatalities to 5,083, and Lake County’s total to 269. The overall positive infection rate in the state, however, fell again to 14.2%, and the state’s rolling 7-day rate has fallen to 8.6%. Hospitalizations in the northeast region of the state, which includes Lake County, have fallen over 54% since May 1st.
Shooting Investigated by Gurnee Police
Vander Tuuk 5-28-20
(Gurnee, IL) A shooting in Gurnee has led to one arrest, but another suspect is still being sought. The incident was said to happen last Thursday evening in the area of Magnolia and Grand Avenue. Several shots were said to be fired after an altercation between four people. One juvenile was arrested at the scene, while the other suspect fled. No one in the incident was injured. Police say they do know the identities of the suspects and the victims, but have not released the ages of those involved. The shooting remains under investigation.
Hawthorn Mall to Reopen Doors
Vander Tuuk 5-28-20
(Vernon Hills, IL) As Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan hits this weekend, several retail outlets are ready to reopen…that includes Gurnee Mills, and now the Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. Hawthorn officials say their doors will open on Monday, with reduced capacity, hours and other safety and sanitary measures in place. Like Gurnee Mills, the opening of retailers inside the mall will be up to the individual stores.
Memorial Day Traffic Safety Results
Vander Tuuk 5-28-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have released the numbers from their Memorial Day enforcement period. During the 10 day enforcement, deputies issued over 150 citations. Most of those tickets were for speeding, driving without insurance, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Sheriff’s officials say there were also four arrests for driving under the influence. The special enforcement period was called for because of more serious accidents taking place on the roads due to them being more wide open during the ongoing “stay at home” period.
Illinois Driver Services Centers Reopen for Some Next Week
Associated Press 5-28-20
CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has announced driver services centers will reopen with limited services next week. They will be open for new drivers, people with expired licenses and IDs and people making vehicle transactions. They will be open with expanded hours through July 31. Centers in the city Chicago will open Monday and in the rest of the state on Tuesday. The centers have been closed since March 16 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.