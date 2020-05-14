Covid-19 Deaths Hit One Day Record Statewide, Lake Count Sees Drop
Cases Drop Dramatically, Deaths Spike in Illinois Coronavirus Update
Vander Tuuk 5-14-20
(Chicago, IL) One day after Coronavirus testing and cases hit a one day record, cases fell sharply, but deaths hit a new one day record. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,677 new cases of Covid -19 Wednesday, and 192 deaths…140 of which were in Cook County and Chicago. Lake County added 96 cases and 9 fatalities, both numbers were down from the day before. Overall, Illinois has seen over 84,600 cases with just under 38-hundred deaths. Lake County has about 57-hundred positive cases with 193 deaths. 17,668 tests were processed in the latest 24-hour period and negative tests now number over 404-thousand. The daily positive infection percentage fell to 9.5%, while the overall state average fell 3-tenths of a percent to 17.3.
Governor Threatens to Take Licenses of Businesses Who Flout Stay at Home Order
Vander Tuuk 5-14-20
(Chicago, IL) Governor JB Pritzker has turned to threats, as pushback against his 5-phase plan to re-open the state’s economy grows. The Governor on Wednesday said there will be “consequences” for businesses that defy his order…those consequences would also extend to politicians and residents who don’t follow state guidelines on things such as masks and social distancing. Pritzker said in the case of businesses, he could have their licenses and certifications stripped…and in terms of residents who flout the orders…he said Illinois State Police “can and will take action.”
General Assembly to Take Up Work May 20 in Springfield
Associated Press 5-14-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois General Assembly will return to Springfield for three days next week to take up a spring-session workload long delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. A letter from House Speaker Michael Madigan to the House minority leader sets the session for May 20-22 with measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. A spokesman for Senate President Don Harmon confirmed that the state Senate will work the same days.
Dog Involved in Fatal Ingleside Attack Scheduled To Be Put Down
Vander Tuuk 5-14-20
(Waukegan, IL) A dog involved in a fatal attack on its owner will likely be euthanized. The French Bulldog was said to maul 52-year-old Lisa Urso at her Ingleside area home on Saturday, leading to her death. Officials with Lake County Animal Care and Control say despite some rumors to the contrary, there is no evidence that the dog (named Blue) was trained to be a fighting K9. The other two dogs that were located in the home will be offered to members of Urso’s family. If they are not taken, they will be offered up for adoption. The official investigation into the attack is ongoing.
Police Make Arrest in Zion Crash That Left Several Injured
Vander Tuuk 5-14-20
(Zion, IL) A Zion man is facing charges for causing an accident that left several people hospitalized. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at 21st Street and Hebron Avenue when a vehicle being driven by Angel Jones went through a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle. Three people in total were taken to area hospitals, but none suffered critical injuries. Jones was hit with charges of reckless driving, driving without a valid license or insurance and other traffic offenses. The 20-year-old is currently free on bond and isn’t due in court until early August.