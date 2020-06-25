COVID-19 Death Averages Falling, Crash Kills Two Including Buffalo Grove Resident
Coronavirus Wednesday, Big Test Increase Leads to Small Case Increase
Vander Tuuk 6-25-20
(Chicago, IL) A Coronavirus testing increase of about 88-hundred led to a small jump in confirmed cases. State officials announced 715 new confirmed instances of Covid-19 on Wednesday, about 115 more than the previous day. The state also announced 64 new fatalities (6,770), including 4 in Lake County (409). Deaths over the last 7 days have averaged 41, which is down from 55 the previous 7 days and 68 in the 7-day period before that. The hardest hit age group is 70-plus, which makes up 69% of all recorded Coronavirus deaths in the state. All positive infection rates have fallen once again, except for the rolling 7-day rate which ticked up one-tenth of a percent. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients dropped as well, erasing Tuesday’s slight increase.
Wheeling/Buffalo Grove Crash Kills Two
Vander Tuuk 6-25-20
(Wheeling, IL) A crash near Buffalo Grove killed two people, and shut down a busy road for 12 hours. The three-vehicle crash took place on Tuesday night around 9:30 along Lake-Cook Road near Northgate Parkway (west of Milwaukee Avenue). The drivers of two of the vehicles (including a Buffalo Grove resident) died…one at the scene, the other at a nearby hospital. The third driver was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries…there were no passengers in any of the involved cars. Wheeling Police and other Cook County agencies are handling the investigation into the crash, which shut down Lake-Cook Road until 9:30 on Wednesday morning.
Marijuana Business Could Be Coming to Waukegan, TIF District Discussed for Casino
Vander Tuuk 6-25-20
(Waukegan, IL) The city of Waukegan could soon house their first recreational marijuana business. The City Council voted 8-1 to approve a permit for the business known as Goddess Growers. If approved by the state, the business would be located on Greenwood Avenue near Bowen Park. The City Council has also recently discussed creating a taxing district around a possible future casino. The state is currently trying to finalize a license for one of three submitted proposals to run the gaming establishment. Alderman and Mayor Sam Cunningham have pledged not to give public money generated by that taxing district, to the casino.
Waukegan Air Show Canceled
Vander Tuuk 6-25-20
(Waukegan, IL) Another late summer staple in Lake County has been canceled. The Northern Illinois Airshow which takes place at the Waukegan Airport has decided to do away with this year’s event, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The show was supposed to take place in early September. Last year’s event drew close to 25-thousand-spectators.