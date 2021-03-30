Covid-19 Cases, Vaccinations Down in Illinois, Along With Gas Prices
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus infections fell in Illinois for the 4th straight day on Monday, and deaths dropped for the 5th straight. Illinois health officials announced just under 18-hundred new cases, and 5 deaths, 84 of those cases were in Lake County, with no new fatalities. In the region that includes Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations dropped slightly, while ICU patients were down for the 3rd straight day. Test positivity currently sits at 3.7%.
Covid-19 Vaccine Update
(Chicago, IL) An expected weekend drop in Coronavirus vaccinations put a damper on growing numbers. The state announced just 49-thousand administered doses in their Monday report, a sharp drop from the 110-thousand the day before. The state remains in the 16% fully vaccinated range, with Lake County still hovering just under 14%. Governor JB Pritzker did announce Monday that nearly 70% of the state’s 65 and older population have received at least one vaccine dose…which is a key metric for the next phase of re-opening. But the Governor also said the upward trend in Coronavirus hospitalizations means the so-called “Bridge Phase” remains out of reach.
Gas Prices Fall, Illinois Remains Highest in the Midwest
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices fell over the last week, though Illinois still remains the priciest in the Midwest. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state is currently $3.03, down 4 cents from last week, but still 17-cents above the national average. Lake County is seeing an average price of $2.93, down 12 cents from last week. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas costs $2.64, down three cents…with Kenosha County at $2.62, up one cent from the previous week’s report.